KRON4 – San Francisco:

San Francisco Supervisor Catherine Stefani has opened a temporary emergency shelter to assist with the coronavirus pandemic.

The Palace of Fine Arts will be used to house 162 homeless San Franciscans.

The emergency shelter will reduce crowding in existing shelters in the City.

he beds will be used to isolate the most vulnerable and provide critical physical distancing in shelters.

San Francisco is working on activating more hotel rooms for vulnerable people on the streets, along with exposed health care workers and responders.

Read more at KRON4 – San Francisco