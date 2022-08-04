There will be no Chesa Boudin rematch this year.

The former San Francisco district attorney announced on Thursday that he would not run to wrest back the seat he lost in a June recall election, averting a second bruising clash over criminal justice.

“I am choosing to put my family first: I will not be running for office in 2022,” Boudin said in a tweet.

Voters ousted Boudin by a broad ten-point margin, vindicating recall backers who argued the progressive prosecutor had undermined public safety with overly lenient charging decisions. The race tested a national reform movement and reflected deepening public anxiety about crime and homelessness. Wealthy interests poured in money, outspending progressive groups.

