SF.eater:

Outdoor dining will be shut down well into 2021

San Francisco’s stay-at-home order, which was tentatively expected to lift as of January 7 2021, has been extended “indefinitely,” Mayor London Breed and Director of Health Dr. Grant Colfax announced Thursday. In addition, officials say, the city might keep its stay-at-home in place even after the state lifts it, depending on “key health indicators.” That means that activities including outdoor dining will remain forbidden in San Francsico for an unforeseen length of time.

The announcement was a surprise to those who attended Colfax’s final address of the year, which was delivered on December 29. While he warned that New Year’s Eve gatherings could be “catastrophic” for the area’s COVID-19 case rate, he also said that the increase in positive coronavirus tests was leveling off. He did not, we should note, make any indication that the city expected its current lockdown — which the region entered voluntarily on December 6, and was made official by the state on December 16 — would continue past next week.

In a press release sent by San Francisco’s Department of Emergency Management on December 31, the officials wrote that “due to ongoing regional ICU capacity limitations and continuing increase of cases, San Francisco does not expect the Bay Area will meet the State’s thresholds for lifting the order” by January 7. That’s probably a reasonable expectation: The state requires the full Bay Area region, which includes Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara, Monterey, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Solano, and San Francisco counties, as well as the city of Berkeley, to demonstrate that 15 percent of its intensive care unit hospital beds are free. At present, while San Francsico has around 32 percent availability, the region at a whole is at 7.5 percent.

The stay-at-home extension announcement was a disappointment to Laurie Thomas, the executive director of local dining lobby the Golden Gate Restaurant Association. “This is not the news we had hoped to hear,” she said Thursday morning, even then acknowledging that “given the 7.5 percent regional ICU capacity number posted yesterday,” she knew then that the Bay Area was “unlikely to be released from that order on January 8th.”

