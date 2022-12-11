San Francisco’s guaranteed basic income program for pregnant black women is expanding to four counties across California next year through state funding.

The city announced Tuesday the Abundant Birth Project program received a $5 million grant from the California Department of Social Services to bring the program to an additional 425 mothers and “birthing parents” in Alameda, Contra Costa, Los Angeles, and Riverside counties. The program will continue in San Francisco.

The Abundant Birth Project, run by San Francisco’s Department of Public Health, started in June 2021, giving $1,000 monthly payments over 12 months to 150 black and Pacific Islanders.

In counties beyond San Francisco, recipients will receive monthly incomes of $600 to $1,000 for 12 months.

“The Abundant Birth Project has proven to be successful in San Francisco and brings an innovative, equitable approach to addressing disproportionate health impacts largely among Black families, which is why I committed to investing $1.5 million over the next two years to grow the program in our City and neighboring counties,” Mayor London Breed (D) stated Tuesday.

