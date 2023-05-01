Over 13 months, the recently shuttered Whole Foods in Democrat-run San Francisco made 568 emergency calls, reports the far-left New York Times.

In other words, there were 568 emergency calls in fewer than 400 days—an average of more than one emergency call per day.

Can you imagine?

Last month, Breitbart News reported on the closing of this Whole Foods store only a year or so after it opened. We knew then that the Democrat-run city’s ongoing collapse was the cause. San Francisco’s elected Democrats have allowed violent crime, property crime, drug addiction, and vagrancy to destroy the City by the Bay. Also chasing away retailers is the Democrat party’s decision to all but legalize shoplifting. If that’s not bad enough, on top of the massive shoplifting losses, an overall sense of lawlessness attracts the worst kind of people.

Well, now we know working at this Whole Foods must have been something of a nightmare, a terrifying nightmare where bodily harm was a daily threat.

