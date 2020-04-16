NY POST

They’re flattening the grade curve. San Francisco school officials are pushing to assign all students “A” grades this year to help ease their coronavirus-related traumas. “We’re in a pandemic, people,” said board member Alison Collins during a Wednesday Zoom meeting. “People are dying. This is not the time for us to be acting normally.” The board argued that students are deserving of some academic consideration after having their school year upended by the contagion.

READ MORE AT THE NY POST