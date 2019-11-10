TOWNHALL.COM

On Saturday, San Francisco voters elected the son of two former Weather Underground murderers to serve as their District Attorney. The voters deserve all the hell that is about to break loose. Progressive candidate Chesa Boudin wants to free criminals but prosecute police and ICE agents for doing their jobs. It’s no surprise Boudin hates cops so much. His parents did, too. Kathy Boudin and David Gilbert were terrorists in the Weather Underground who murdered two police officers and a security guard during a 1981 robbery of a Brinks armored security car outside New York City. There should be a law that children of terrorists who share their parents’ worldview are barred from holding public office, especially the role of the chief law enforcement officer. Boudin’s dad is still in prison so he can’t kill any more cops, but his mother is out. Naturally, she is an assistant professor at Columbia University. After his parents killed the cops, Boudin was sent to live with two other terrorists, Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn. Dohrn declared war on the United States and was on the FBI’s Most Wanted list. Ayers bombed the Pentagon, the U.S. Capitol building, and the New York City Police Department before he and Dohrn became fugitives and went into hiding. The pair eventually came out of hiding and settled in as university professors.

