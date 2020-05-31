KRON4 – SF Bay Area:

Mayor London Breed announced Saturday night that she is implementing a citywide curfew in San Francisco as protests began to turn violent.

The curfew is from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and is effective immediately.

The mayor says she asked Gov. Gavin Newsom to put the California National Guard on standby.

She made the announcement Saturday night with San Francisco Police Chief William Scott.

The chief said the George Floyd protests were peaceful during the day but once nightfall came, they began to see violence and vandalism.

……

The California National Guard is also on standby as of late Saturday night to respond to lawless behavior in the city, San Francisco officials said during a hastily called video news conference late Saturday night. Vandalism and attacks on police officers accelerated after nightfall Saturday, after several hours of relatively peaceful protests.

Late Saturday night, police were dealing with a spate of arrests in the Union Square, where vandalism to stores and looting were running rampant, police Chief Bill Scott said. There also were outbreaks of violence along Market Street.

