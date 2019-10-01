DAILY MAIL:

A citizen of the United States is facing federal charges for allegedly spying on behalf of the Chinese government.

Xuehua ‘Edward’ Peng, 56, delivered classified information relating to national security to the Chinese government according to a complaint that was unsealed on Monday and obtained by DailyMail.com.

The complaint alleges he retrieved four SD cards from hotel rooms between October 2015 and June 2018, and in each instance traveled to Beijing shortly thereafter.

Peng also left behind $20,000 cash in an envelope four times in that same period.

He was arrested on Friday at his $1.2 million home in California and appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero in San Francisco, who ordered Peng be held without bond pending further proceedings.