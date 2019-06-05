CBS SAN FRANCISCO:

San Francisco officials on Tuesday decided to back a plan that allows the city to force people with serious mental illness and drug addiction into treatment without their consent.

Several members of the Board of Supervisors voiced deep concerns Tuesday about the possibility of taking away a person’s civil liberties, but the proposal passed 10-1.

After several amendments and compromises, the plan will allow the city to order mental health treatment for those who have been put in an emergency psychiatric hold more than eight times in a year. But those scaled back guidelines would apply to just a handful of San Franciscans.

“It is frustrating that it takes this long to get something this small and this incremental done,” said District 8 Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, who pushed for the legislation.

“I think whatever population we’re dealing with — whether it’s one or five or 40 — there are clearly people on our streets who need help who are not getting it and are not going to seek it themselves,” Mandelman explained. “And we need the tools to reach out and get them the care they need.”