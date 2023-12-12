San Francisco tech CEO Christian Lanng accused of forcing assistant to sign ‘slave contract,’ sexual torture

The co-founder of a San Francisco tech company is accused of forcing his former assistant to sign a depraved “slave contract” — subjecting her to years of “unwanted sexual horror.”

Tradeshift co-founder Christian Lanng allegedly forced his ex-employee to sign the contract just months after hiring her as his executive assistant, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday.

The woman, identified in the court documents only as Jane Doe, claims Lanng then raped and abused her for years. The software company is also named in the suit.

Lanng’s torture involved “inflicting physical pain on her by various means, urinating on her and routinely penetrating her person with foreign objects,” according to the lawsuit, which was first reported by the Mercury News.

The shocking allegations came to light after the disgraced executive was fired as CEO earlier this year for “gross misconduct on multiple grounds” after management learned about “serious allegations of sexual assault and harassment” against him.

