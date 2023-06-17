NY Post

A San Francisco high school teacher was suspended after she singled out white male students and made an example of them, asking them if they “felt like a minority” during a class. Parents and students reported Lowell High School teacher Nicole Noel Henares in September 2022 after she asked white male students to stand as a group in front of the rest of their class. In a report obtained by Fox News Digital, students said they “felt confused, sad and there was no correct answer for them in that moment” when Henares called them out. Henares was initially placed on paid administrative leave on September 15, 2022, while San Francisco Unified School District officials conducted an investigation. The report also said the English teacher asked students questions that were not related to the lesson she had been teaching. A San Francisco school district suspended a teacher for discriminating against White male students, according to California Public Records Act documents obtained by Fox News Digital Nicole Noel Henares was suspended for discriminating against white male students, according to California Public Records Act documents obtained by Fox News Digital Students also claimed Henares used inappropriate materials in her class, including the Lil Nas X song “Montero/Call Me By Your Name,” which features explicit lyrics including “I wanna sell what you’re buying / I wanna feel on your ass in Hawaii / I want that jet lag from f—ing and flying / Shoot a child in your mouth while I’m riding.” During interviews conducted on Oct. 14, 2022, and Nov. 10, 2022, Henares admitted to singling out the white male students who she said were “dominating the conversation” in class. However, students who were interviewed disagreed with her, the report said.

Read more