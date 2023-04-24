A San Francisco Target store has been putting all of its products on lockdown amid a shoplifting crisis that has crippled retailers in the Golden Gate City.

Footage of the store’s interior posted to TikTok Thursday showed aisle after aisle of toiletries and cosmetics under lock and key in the megachain.

While it’s common for stores to lock up small valuable items like razors, heaps of inexpensive large items like mouthwash, shampoo and lotion were also being kept out of reach from the grubby hands of would-be shoplifters, the clip showed.

The cosmetic confinement had been underway since at least October of last year at the Folsom Street store near the city’s Mission District, according to WNCT-TV.

The Bay Area has been especially hard hit by a national organized retail crime epidemic that ballooned during the COVID-10 pandemic, leading chains such as Walgreens to close five San Francisco stores there due to theft.

