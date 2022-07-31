San Francisco Board of Supervisors President Shamann Walton admitted using the “N-word” to berate a security guard, Emare Butler, who asked that he remove his belt as he walked through a metal detector at City Hall instead of using a wand.

Both Walton and Butler are black.

Walton, who tried to argue his use of the N-word was justified, has accused others of racism in the past — including, most recently, newly-installed school board member Ann Hsu, who implied that black parents do not urge their children to learn.

As Breitbart News reported in 2020, Walton also introduced a new city rule, the Caution Against Racially and Exploitative Non-Emergencies (CAREN) Act, which punishes racially-motivated 911 calls.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Undersheriff Joseph Engler, who is white, admonished Walton on Butler’s behalf:

“President Walton became very angry with Cadet (name redacted), who is African American, and said, ‘it is N-words like you that looks like me that is always the problem’ referring to the security protocols as some ‘N-word shit’ several times as he yelled at Cadet (name redacted),” Engler wrote in the memo, which was sent to Sheriff Paul Miyamoto and Isen. … Asked whether he had used “the n-word,” Walton admitted to using it multiple times and telling the cadet “this is some n— shit,” referring to the direction to take his belt off.

