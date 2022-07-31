San Francisco Supervisor President Uses ‘N-Word’ Against Security Guard

San Francisco Board of Supervisors President Shamann Walton admitted using the “N-word” to berate a security guard, Emare Butler, who asked that he remove his belt as he walked through a metal detector at City Hall instead of using a wand.

Both Walton and Butler are black.

Walton, who tried to argue his use of the N-word was justified, has accused others of racism in the past — including, most recently, newly-installed school board member Ann Hsu, who implied that black parents do not urge their children to learn.

As Breitbart News reported in 2020, Walton also introduced a new city rule, the Caution Against Racially and Exploitative Non-Emergencies (CAREN) Act, which punishes racially-motivated 911 calls.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Undersheriff Joseph Engler, who is white, admonished Walton on Butler’s behalf:

“President Walton became very angry with Cadet (name redacted), who is African American, and said, ‘it is N-words like you that looks like me that is always the problem’ referring to the security protocols as some ‘N-word shit’ several times as he yelled at Cadet (name redacted),” Engler wrote in the memo, which was sent to Sheriff Paul Miyamoto and Isen.

Asked whether he had used “the n-word,” Walton admitted to using it multiple times and telling the cadet “this is some n— shit,” referring to the direction to take his belt off.

READ MORE

Join now!

You may like these posts