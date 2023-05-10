San Francisco supervisor Dean Preston (Democratic Socialist) announced Tuesday that he is calling for legislation to limit security guards’ ability to use to guns to protect property.

Preston announced the legislative push on Twitter, where he said, “Today at the board of supervisors I will be calling for legislation to specifically prohibit security guards from drawing their weapons to protect property.”

He added, “Human life is more important than property. We need to change our local law so that security guards cannot unholster their weapons just to protect property.”

Preston sought to justify his push against security guards’ use of guns by pointing to an April 27 incident in which a Walgreens guard allegedly shot and killed Banko Brown.

Brown, an alleged shoplifter, according to KTVU, was allegedly shot by the security guard in late April. The Guardian described Brown as “black trans organizer” who had allegedly “tried to take snacks from the store.”

