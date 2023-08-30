San Francisco store clerk dies after being beaten with baseball bat by thief stealing beer

A San Francisco store clerk has died from his injuries five days after he was brutally beaten with a baseball bat while trying to stop a thief stealing just two bottles of beer.

Yowhannes “John” Tewelde, 60, never regained consciousness after suffering a major brain injury during the attack late Thursday at Richmond Market and died at a local hospital shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, his family announced.

“John was a beloved member of the community, and even more loved by his family and friends,” a neighbor posted on a GoFundMe that raised money for his medical bills.

Tewelde was working at the Balboa Street store around 9:30 p.m. Thursday when a thief attempted to steal two bottles of beer.

He had already made off with some water, police said, and came back just 10 minutes later to find Tewelde wielding a baseball bat in an effort to keep him away.

