San Francisco State University Hires ‘Anti-Racist’ Science And Engineering Dean

STEM needs to revolve around “anti-racism,” according to San Francisco State University. From The College Fix, “San Fran State hires ‘anti-racist’ engineering dean”:

San Francisco State University appointed a new dean to lead the College of Science & Engineering “to create an environment of multiculturalism, inclusiveness and equity,” according to an announcement.Professor Diane Harris currently teaches in the psychology department. “Her research has focused on the development of eating disorders within communities of color,” according to the university. The college tasked Harris with “institutionalizing an anti-racist multicultural community within the college” and “implementing the goals and objectives of the Strategic Action Plan developed by the CoSE Anti-Racism Task Force and completed in August 2022.”According to San Francisco State University, “The inspiration for the position began in 2020 when CoSE issued a statement of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement after the murder of George Floyd and others, such as Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.”

