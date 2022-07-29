The City of San Francisco, California, declared a public health emergency Thursday over the Monkeypox outbreak as cases of the viral disease continue to rise in the U.S.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed (D) announced that the measure will take effect on August 1. To date, there are at least 260 confirmed monkeypox cases in the city.

“San Francisco is declaring a Local Public Health Emergency for monkeypox. This declaration will go into effect starting August 1 and will allow us to prepare and dedicate resources to prevent the spread,” San Francisco Mayor London Breed (D) said. “This virus impacts everyone, but our LGBTQ community is seeing significant cases and we need action; we need more vaccines.”

The move follows the World Health Organization declaring that the global spread of Monkeypox is an international health emergency. The United States leads the world in cases, according to data via the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). 3,500 cases have been confirmed in the U.S.

