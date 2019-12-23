SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE:

Between street sweeping crews, staffed portable toilets and sidewalk steamers, San Francisco spent $94 million — or about $257,534 a day this year — trying to keep the city clean. And while progress has been made, the effort remains a losing battle.

The years of trench warfare between cleanup crews and bad actors was laid out clearly in two images Monday.

The first image was of Mayor London Breed flanked by city, civic and tourist industry leaders standing together in front of the giant Christmas tree at Union Square. The intent was to reassure tourists that the city is taking seriously concerns about its squalid streets and people behaving badly.

While that was happening an image of a man with his pants around his knees defecating in a Marina Safeway aisle was rocketing around the internet and TV.

“Here’s a pic of a man on drugs taking a poo in aisle 10 of the (Marina) Safeway, Sunday morning in #SF. Why is this okay?” tweeted Deborah Kan.

He “had plenty of time to find the toilet paper aisle, but not the actual bathroom,” Matt Estrada added in a second tweet.

Safeway didn’t respond to request for comment.

And while the city and business leaders assembled in Union Square continued their public calls for compassion, privately the same leaders say behavior like that exhibited in the Safeway — while extreme — hurts both retail businesses and the city’s $9 billion-a-year tourist industry.