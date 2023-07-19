San Francisco Safeway stores have installed security gates at self-checkout kiosks in an attempt to stop thieves.

Shoppers using the self-service lines at a number of Safeway stores in the Bay area now need to scan their receipts on an automated plastic gate before they can leave the store.

High levels of theft at Safeway stores and other retailers across San Francisco have prompted merchants to increase security measures.

Stores across the county have fallen victim to a so-called ‘retail apocalypse’ sparked by a perfect storm of high inflation, surging crime rates and low footfall.

But the closures have disproportionately affected San Francisco where crime has shot up by 15 percent – according to figures from the city’s police department.

