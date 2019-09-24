KTVU:

About two dozen boulders now sit along a half-block stretch of sidewalk on Clinton Park, a residential side street near Market and Dolores streets in San Francisco.

The boulders are meant as barriers to keep homeless people from camping out.

“Since the rocks, it has helped,” said neighbor Ernesto Jerez.

The rocks are a frustrated neighborhood’s attempt to do what police and City Hall haven’t: to keep drug users from turning their street into a shooting gallery.