Residents of Democrat-run San Francisco were forced to fundraise $25,000 to purchase large planters in an effort to keep the homeless menace out of their neighborhood.

Get a load of this… Democrat-run San Francisco has an annual budget of $6.4 billion, and the taxpayers still had to raise this money themselves—a piddly $25,000.

According to a local news report, residents of the Mission District dealt with this problem for years before being forced to take matters into their own hands. The Democrats who run the city did nothing, despite countless reports of criminal activity, including threats, a bicycle chop shop, and a woman who said she was splashed with alcohol. The government did at least okay the planters. Each weighs 1,400 pounds and costs $675.

