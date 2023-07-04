A member of San Francisco’s reparations committee called straight white men a ‘danger to society’ because they are ‘the ones shooting up schools’.

Nikcole Cunningham, who serves on the 15-person committee, told The Daily Telegraph that straight white men were failing to support the controversial black reparations effort and had to ‘come to grips with their ancestry’.

In an interview with the Telegraph, she said: ‘They have the most, I watch these shows, the most serial killers. Straight white men are the ones who are shooting up schools, right?’

‘So they are a danger to society,’ she added, before noting it was ‘not all of them’.

Cunningham was appointed to the city’s committee, formed in 2020, to assist in the evaluation of damages suffered by black citizens. The committee previously made headlines when it recommended a payment of $5million each.

