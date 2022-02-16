FOX NEWS:

San Francisco residents overwhelmingly approved of a vote Tuesday to recall three of the city’s school board members, election officials said.

Critics, including San Francisco Mayor London Breed, argued the members — school board President Gabriela López, Vice President Faauuga Moliga, and Commissioner Alison Collins — pushed progressive politics rather than act in the best interest of children during the pandemic and voters agreed, according to the San Francisco Department of Elections.

“The voters of this city have delivered a clear message that the school board must focus on the essentials of delivering a well-run school system above all else,” Breed said in a statement after the vote. “San Francisco is a city that believes in the value of big ideas, but those ideas must be built on the foundation of a government that does the essentials well.”

