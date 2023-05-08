Twisted Sister lead singer Dee Snider is defiant after being pulled from a main-stage appearance at a San Francisco pride parade, as organizers labeled his position against transitioning minors “transphobic.”

“I was not aware the Transgender community expects fealty and total agreement with all their beliefs and any variation or deviation is considered ‘transphobic,’” Snider said in a lengthy Facebook post on Friday.

The LGBTQIA2S+ community turned on the ’80s rock icon after he publicly backed KISS guitarist Paul Stanley’s stance against transitioning minors. As Breitbart News reported, Paul Stanley took to social media over the weekend and called the transitioning of minors a “sad and dangerous fad.”

“You know what? There was a time where I ‘felt pretty’ too,” Snider wrote in response to Stanley’s comments. “Glad my parents didn’t jump to any rash conclusions! Well said.”

Snider was dropped from the Pride event as a result. In addition, his hit song, “We’re Not Gonna Take It,” was also canceled as the parade’s rallying cry.

