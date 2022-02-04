The San Francisco Police Department will no longer work with the district attorney’s office in police-involved shootings after the district attorney’s office allegedly withheld evidence from the SFPD in what would be the first trial of an on-duty officer for brutality, Chief Bill Scott said Wednesday.

“Very serious concerns have been brought to my attention regarding recent testimony in the Superior Court of the County of San Francisco from a member of the D.A.’s Office who was assigned as an investigator to your Independent Investigations Bureau at the time of the incident in question,” Scott wrote Wednesday in a letter to DA Chesa Boudin, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

“Other evidence that was brought forward to the court corroborated the D.A. Investigator’s testimony as it related to violations of the (Memo Of Understanding) agreement.

“It appears that the D.A.’s Office has an ongoing practice of investigations against SFPD officers that includes withholding and concealing information and evidence the SFPD is entitled to have to further ancillary criminal investigations in accordance with the MOU.”

