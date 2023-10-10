San Francisco paying $12,000 per month for homeless RVs while tech workers sleep in $700 ‘pods’

San Francisco is pouring millions of dollars into an RV park for the homeless, while young people trying to get a break in their careers are reduced to living in 4-feet high by 3.5-feet wide “pod” spaces for $700 a month.

The city opened a “safe parking site” at Candlestick Point in January 2022, which is home to 30 RVs — each of which cost the city $12,000 a month to keep there, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The site, named the Bayview Vehicle Triage Center, has been recommended to be opened for another two years, which will cost the city at least $12.2 million.

Despite living rent-free and having 24/7 security, some residents at the RV park don’t enjoy it.

“It’s like living in a prison,” said Bayview resident Enrique Olivas. “I’ve been here for a year and it’s been difficult. There are so many rules, like I can’t park my truck inside. I’ve had to park my truck on the street. It’s already been broken into three times, so sometimes I sleep in my truck instead.”

