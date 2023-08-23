San Francisco on Pace to Break Previous Record on Fentanyl Overdoses

San Francisco is being engulfed by a “tidal wave” of overdoses with deadly fentanyl claiming 62 lives out of 71 total deaths from drug overdoses last month, according to grim statistics released by city’s Medical Examiner’s office. The liberal Northern California city is in the midst of a crime, homeless and drugs crisis and the results were released on the same day as a new report which concluded “City hall is failing” its citizens.

The overdose figures also place San Francisco on course to break a 2020 record for total number of overdoses, when 712 people died according to the San Francisco Chronicle. “This tidal wave of fentanyl continues to overwhelm our communities,” Dr. Grant Colfax, San Francisco health department director, told the newspaper. “The department recognizes that the tragic, continuing rise of overdose deaths in San Francisco is unacceptable and we want everyone to know we are responding with urgency and with our full attention.”

