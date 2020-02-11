ASSOCIATED PRESS VIA US NEWS AND WORLD REPORT

A San Francisco official charged with public corruption for trying to steer public contracts and taking pricey gifts has resigned his post as director of public works. Mayor London Breed on Monday announced the resignation of Mohammed Nuru, who was arrested Jan. 21 along with restaurateur Nick Bovis. Federal prosecutors have said the men schemed in 2018 to bribe a San Francisco airport commissioner for prime restaurant space at San Francisco International Airport. The commissioner did not take the $5,000 bribe. They are free on $2 million bail each and Nuru, 57, had been on paid leave. Nuru was a treasured go-to bureaucrat for several mayors, including Breed, and proactively cleaned up the city’s notoriously filthy streets before media events.

