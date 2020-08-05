US News:

San Francisco police officers were injured in separate incidents over the past week, with a sergeant being stabbed in the face during an arrest and two others suffering chemical burns while breaking up a fight, authorities said Thursday.

At about 9:15 p.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of a stabbing at Waller and Clayton streets in the Haight-Ashbury neighborhood, according to San Francisco police.

A witness pointed out the suspect — Mike Anderson, a 40-year-old San Francisco resident — fleeing from the scene, and officers began pursuing him on foot, police said.

As a sergeant attempted to arrest Anderson, he allegedly produced a sharp metal object and stabbed the sergeant in the face. A struggle with other officers ensued, leaving two other officers injured before Anderson was taken into custody, police said.

The sergeant was taken to the hospital, where he received eight stitches in his face.

Anderson was taken to the San Francisco County Jail, where he was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, three counts of resisting an officer and resisting an officer which causes injury, according to police.

Last Friday, a separate incident involving two families in a dispute around 9 a.m. on the 1600 block of Sunnydale Avenue ended with an unknown chemical being sprayed and an unknown liquid being thrown, according to police. Two officers attempting to break up the fight were hit by the liquid chemical and spray, suffering minor burns and temporary vision loss.

