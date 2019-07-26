HOUSTON CHRONICLE:

Over the years, BART has tried a variety of strategies to keep people from behaving badly in station elevators (including one memorable poster campaign in which sad, anthropomorphized elevators dolefully declared, “I’m not a bathroom”).

But the most successful seems to be a pilot program, launched at the Civic Center and Powell Street stations April 30, 2018, stationing attendants in the elevators. The results were so positive, the BART board voted to double the number of stations with elevator attendants at a Thursday meeting.

The program led to a drop in reports of elevators being “intentionally soiled” and improved elevator conditions for people who use wheelchairs, people with strollers and seniors, according to Assistant Superintendent of System Service David Coggshall.

“It no longer smells like an outhouse,” one elevator rider effused via comment card after the program launched.