San Francisco’s Democratic Mayor London Breed had to flee a speech that she was giving about crime as a violent crime took place in the crowd.

Breed and other city officials met on Tuesday in United Nations Plaza.

Here’s video of the woman throwing a brick at UN Plaza in San Francisco following the postponement of a special session of the Board of Supervisors and a Q&A with Mayor London Breed. pic.twitter.com/hlAzWHJvpx May 24, 2023

Local station KRON 4 notes that the plaza is a notorious “hot spot for open-air drug dealing and drug use.”

Breed was speaking about how the city has been treating criminals too delicately and was met with boos and heckling from the crowd.

The mayor said the city tolerated “illegal, out-of-control behavior for far too long,” before the violence broke out.

Breed said, “Compassion is killing people. We have to change what is happening on the streets. It’s too easy getting drugs, they are dying under our watch, we have to do better.”

