San Francisco Mayor London Breed lashed out at Tesla boss Elon Musk as “the person who got a ton of tax breaks in California and decided to take that money and run.”

Breed, who has lamented the adverse economic impact of remote work on her city, has expressed frustration with tech CEOs for promoting the narrative that the Bay Area was a crime-infested hellhole full of drugs and homeless people.

“My hope is that those who are critical would focus on trying to be a part of the solution rather than part of the problem,” Breed told Bloomberg News.

When asked about Musk’s frequent criticism of Democrat-run states and cities, Breed replied sarcastically: “You mean the person who got a ton of tax breaks in California and decided to take that money and run?”

Last year, Musk relocated the headquarters of his electric car company, Tesla, to Austin, Texas. It had previously been headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif.

The decision by Musk to pull up stakes and leave the Bay Area was met with outrage from California lawmakers who reminded him that Tesla had received more than $3.2 billion worth of direct and indirect subsidies from Sacramento since 2009.

