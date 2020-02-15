Fox News:

San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Friday admitted having a 20-year friendship and brief romantic relationship with a former city worker now under FBI investigation, prompting some to call for her resignation.

“I write this in the spirit of transparency because in the wake of a scandal at City Hall, I think San Franciscans are entitled to hear directly from their Mayor,” Breed wrote in a post on Medium of her association with former San Francisco public works director Mohammed Nuru, who was indicted for public corruption last month.

At a news conference, Breed explained she wrote the post because there were “a number of rumors” swirling and she wanted San Franciscans to hear about the relationship directly from her, the Bay Area’s FOX 2 reported.

Breed wrote she was profoundly shocked and disappointed when she heard about the charges against Nuru.

Editor’s Note: “Wait! Who’s that third person in the picture?”

Read more at Fox News