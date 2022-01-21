SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A San Francisco man pleaded guilty this week to the abuse of a Golden Retriever puppy that left the dog with multiple fractures, authorities said Thursday.

The puppy, named Charlie, was four months old when animal control officers seized him from 28-year-old Brian Michael Cook after neighbors reported they heard and saw suspected abuse, according to San Francisco Animal Care & Control (SFACC). During the investigation, SFACC found during its four months of life, Charlie had suffered a broken wrist, a spinal vertebrae fracture, multiple broken ribs in various stages of healing, and a hip fracture that required surgery.

