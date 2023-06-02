A fed-up San Francisco resident has decided to leave his crime-ridden, drug-infested neighborhood that he says reminds him of a “zombie apocalypse” — and has launched a fund-raising campaign to pay for his move.

Darren Mark Stallcup, 26, an activist living in the Golden City’s Tenderloin neighborhood, is seeking to raise $6,000 to relocate, telling Fox News Digital that he was “witnessing a fentanyl genocide.”

“It is with heavy heart that I’m saying goodbye to my apartment in the Tenderloin. I can no longer live in a neighborhood where I’m constantly tripping over bodies, fecal (matter) ,” and needles,” he said on a GoFundMe page, which he launched in April.

“Our community has become uninhabitable. This is a humanitarian crisis. My apartment has been broken into multiple times. All of the stores have been ransacked. Living in the Tenderloin has been a traumatizing experience and it is time to move,” he continued.

Stallcup lamented that his community “has been plagued with the use of fentanyl,” adding that the dire situation is “taking a serious toll on my mental, physical, and spiritual health.

