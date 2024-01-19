San Francisco mall loses fifth store in a month as occupancy plunges to just 25%

The battered San Francisco Centre is losing yet another store, marking the fifth closure in the past month and sending the shopping mall’s occupancy rate to just 25%.

Clothing brand Madewell is the latest to announce a closure inside the sprawling Union Square mall — San Francisco’s largest — with a notice on its website that it will down the outpost on Monday.

Madewell’s closure comes after its sister brand, J. Crew, issued a similar notice that it was closing its San Francisco Centre location, also on Monday, Jan. 22.

According to signs posted in the mall viewed by the San Francisco Chronicle, shoe store Aldo will close up shop on Jan. 21, and denim giant Lucky Brand is leaving the mall on Jan. 29.

The mall has seen a mass exodus of prominent retailers since last year, after one of the mall’s biggest tenants, Nordstrom, moved out of its 312,000-square-foot, multilevel space in August.

