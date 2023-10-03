San Francisco ‘Leaning Tower’ residents forced to pay $6.8M for failed fix

Residents of Millennium Tower, better known as the Leaning Tower of San Francisco, have been left to foot a $6.8 million bill after a much-needed renovation project failed to fix the troubled luxury building’s 29-inch tilt and caused nasty sewage spills.

Repairs to correct the infamous tower’s 29-inch tilt concluded with residents being billed $10 per square foot of condo space — costing tenants $6.8 million in total — as the project cost $20 million more than the $100 million expected, NBC Bay Area reported.

The 545-foot-tall tower continued to tilt and sink further west after architects attempted to repair its foundation last fall. While the issue has not been fixed, residents were told they had until October to pay for the so-called repairs.

“I don’t know what to do with this place, because it is costly – I cannot live in it,” said Mehrdad Mostafavi, who moved out in June after sewage began to flow out of his kitchen sink.

