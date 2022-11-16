Mayor London Breed announced the launch of a new guaranteed income program for San Francisco’s trans community. The Guaranteed Income for Trans People program will provide low-income transgender San Franciscans with $1,200 each month, for up to 18 months, to help address financial insecurity within trans communities, Breed revealed Wednesday.

The pilot program is the first guaranteed income initiative to focus solely on trans people, and will provide regular, unconditional cash transfers to individuals or households who qualify, according to the Mayor’s Office. This differs from other social safety net practices by providing a steady, predictable stream of cash to recipients to spend as they see fit without limitations.

The GIFT program will provide eligible trans individuals with temporary income and a range of wrap-around direct services, such as gender affirming medical and mental health care, as well as financial coaching, according to the Mayor’s Office.

