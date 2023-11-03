San Francisco is slammed as ‘ruined city’ and ‘hell’ in Chinese media ahead of APEC summit – as city officials try to clean up the streets by blasting Star Wars theme to get rid of homeless people and open air drug markets

San Francisco has been blasted as a ‘ghost town’ and a ‘ruined city’ by Chinese media outlets, as city officials use the Star Wars theme to rid streets of homeless people.

The beleaguered California city has been labelled a ‘total failure’ by some China-based outlets as the city prepares to host Chinese President Xi Jinping next week.

The spotlight will be on the city as the Chinese President meets with President Biden for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

While the city gears up for the event, U.S. Chinese Radio used the headline ‘Ghost town San Francisco to have major blood exchange as APEC will bring the safest week in history to the city.’

Other headlines include the phrases ‘garbage city, ‘ruined city’ and ‘fallen city’, as crippling drug issues and widespread homeless problems continue to cause problems for the city.

More here.