Last week’s disclosure by a major hotel group that it was abandoning two flagship properties in downtown San Francisco was the latest blow to a city that has been battered like no other by the coronavirus pandemic. Another blow came days later, when the mall operator Westfield said it was fleeing its huge downtown property. Some residents worry that San Francisco is entering a “doom loop” in which commercial real estate will collapse, municipal tax revenues will vanish and city services will be drastically cut back. Other cities have faced similar struggles, but none have been quite like San Francisco’s. In the years before the pandemic, the technology sector clustered in the Santa Clara (i.e., Silicon) Valley began to move into the city itself. Neighborhoods filled up with moneyed young techies. Salesforce built a gleaming new skyscraper in the South of Market neighborhood, while Twitter moved into an Art Deco fortress on Market Street, the city’s main thoroughfare.

