San Francisco’s transgender community will receive taxpayer money from the city’s newest guaranteed income program, Mayor London Breed (D.) announced Wednesday.

The Guaranteed Income for Trans People program (GIFT) uses taxpayer dollars to provide low-income transgender San Franciscans a $1,200 monthly stipend for up to 18 months to “help address financial insecurity within trans communities,” local news station KTLA reported.

“We know that our trans communities experience much higher rates of poverty and discrimination,” Breed said in a statement, “so this program will target support to lift individuals in this community up.”

San Francisco’s other guaranteed income programs include the Abundant Birth Project, which subsidizes black and Pacific Islander mothers during pregnancy, and a pandemic-era cash relief program for local artists. Palm Springs, Calif., in March announced a similar program for transgender residents.

Unlike other aid programs, GIFT sets no limitations on the cash received, KTLA reports:

The pilot program is the first guaranteed income initiative to focus solely on trans people and will provide regular, unconditional cash transfers to individuals or households who qualify, according to the mayor’s office. This differs from other social safety net practices by providing a steady, predictable stream of cash to recipients to spend as they see fit without limitations.

The GIFT program will provide eligible trans individuals with temporary income and a range of wrap-around direct services, such as gender-affirming medical and mental health care, as well as financial coaching, according to the mayor’s office.

