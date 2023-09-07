San Francisco home sellers 4 times more likely to sell at a loss than average US homeowner: report

Homeowners in San Francisco looking to sell in the troubled city are a whopping four times more likely than the average US home seller to take a loss, according to real estate brokerage Redfin.

Residents looking to get out of the city — where a once-trendy downtown area has descended into a drug-addled hellscape, and historic hotels have been converted into roach-infested “Single-Room Occupancy” housing for vagrants — can expect to sell their San Francisco abode for $100,000 less than they bought it for.

Roughly 12.3% — or one in eight — of the homes sold in the Bay Area during the three months ended July 31 was purchased for less than the seller bought it for, Redfin found.

The figure is a 5% increase from the same period a year ago, is higher than any other major US metropolis and a staggering four times the 3% national rate of homeowners who take a loss when selling their homes, according to the real estate firm.

Detroit is home to the second-highest share of homeowners who take a loss in their home-selling transactions, at 6.9%, followed by Chicago and New York, where 6.5% and 5.9% of homeowners take a loss in selling their homes, respectively.

