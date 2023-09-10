San Francisco hires tourism boss to battle ‘ongoing narrative’ about surging crime, rampant druge use

San Francisco has hired a new top tourism official to try and shift the public perception of the city as it deals with surging crime and rampant drug use.

San Francisco Travel Association, the Golden Gate city’s tourism and marketing bureau, has hired Scott Beck, the current head of Toronto’s tourist organization, as its new president and CEO, the organization announced Thursday.

Beck, who will take the reins on Oct. 30, told told the San Francisco Chronicle that his biggest challenge in the role will be reversing the “ongoing narrative about San Francisco as a monolithic experience, when it’s clearly not.”

He added that media coverage about the city’s safety is “not 100% accurate.”

In recent years San Francisco has gained national reputation as a city overrun with homeless and flooded open-air drug markets and users.

The situation has grown so dire, that a street guide — who later revealed himself as a city commissioner before his resignation — attempted to start a “Doom Loop Walking Tour” last month so people could see the city’s urban decay for themselves.

