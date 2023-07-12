The San Francisco gallerist who was caught on video spraying a homeless, mentally ill woman with a hose after she repeatedly refused to move from in front of his business, accepted 35 hours of community service as a pre-trial diversion.

The deal was offered to Collier Gwin by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office, which initially charged Gwin with a misdemeanor after the video went viral on social media.

Gwin, 72, faced intense backlash from the community where he’s lived for the last 42 years, though some were sympathetic to his plight and to the reality that, for weeks, the city had failed to intervene.

He was eventually arrested by SF DA Brooke Jenkins, who charged him with misdemeanor battery.

