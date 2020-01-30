DEPRTMENT OF JUSTICE

San Francisco Director of Public Works Mohammed Colin Nuru and restauranteur Nick James Bovis have been charged in a criminal complaint with honest services wire fraud in connection with an alleged scheme to bribe a San Francisco Airport Commissioner, announced United States Attorney David L. Anderson and Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge John F. Bennett of the San Francisco Division. According to the complaint filed January 16, 2020, Nuru, 58, of San Francisco, and Bovis, 57, of San Mateo, engaged in a scheme to bribe an unnamed San Francisco Airport Commissioner with cash and free travel in exchange for the commissioner’s assistance to win a bid for the right to run a restaurant in the San Francisco International Airport (SFO). “The complaint describes a web of corruption involving bribery, kickbacks, and side deals by one of San Francisco’s highest-ranking city employees,” said U.S. Attorney Anderson. “The public is entitled to honest work from public officials, free from manipulation for the official’s own personal benefit and profit.”

READ MORE AT THE DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE