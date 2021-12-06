Breitbart:

UPDATE- The restaurant has now apologized. Sorry for the behavior? Or sorry for being slammed on Yelp?

“The presence of their weapons in the restaurant made us uncomfortable,” the staff added to the Instagram post as a comment. “This is not a political statement, we did what we thought was best for our staff.”

The staff of a San Francisco restaurant denied service to three uniformed police officers after claiming the officers’ weapons made them feel “uncomfortable.” The staff then proudly posted the incident on social media.



The staff of Hillda and Jesse San Franciso @hildaandjessesf posted on Instagram, an announcement that they asked three uniformed police officers to leave their restaurant after the sidearms police are required to wear made them feel “uncomfortable.” They declared the restaurant to be a “safe space.”



At Hilda and Jesse, the restaurant is a safe space,” the post states. “The presence of the officers {sic} weapons in the restaurant made us feel uncomfortable. We respect the San Francisco Police Department and are grateful for the work they do.”



They concluded by saying the officers are welcome to return — “when off duty, out of uniform, and without their weapons.”



The anti-police action by the restaurant staff comes amid a spiking crime wave in San Francisco and other Bay Area communities where organized criminal groups raid and loot retail establishments.



High-end businesses in the city’s Union Square area boarded up after a string of “mass looting” events rocked the region, Breitbart’s Joel Pollak reported.



The mass-looting incidents evolved after law enforcement officials in the city refused to prosecute shoplifters. Walgreens closed 17 stores in May following repeated shoplifting incidents, Breitbart’s John Nolte wrote. The San Francisco Chronicle called the city’s crime wave “out of control.”



Hilda and Jesse’s Operations/Co-Owner Rachel Sillcocks responded to the expulsion of the uniformed officers, writing, “The fact that they were in uniform with multiple weapons on them made our staff uncomfortable, and potentially other guests.”

