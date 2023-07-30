San Francisco DA DROPS Charges Against Carjacking Pair Accused of Wildly Crashing Vehicle Down Public Stairwell

A man and woman arrested for carjacking and crashing the vehicle in spectacular fashion had charges against them dropped, San Francisco’s district attorney announced on Friday – despite footage of the broad daylight crash going viral.

Charges against Kevin Nelson, 36, and Jennifer Bonham, 31, both of San Francisco, were dropped ‘pending further investigation and witness availability,’ said the office of Brooke Jenkins, the Democrat DA. As of Friday, both were released from custody.

The pair are accused of holding up a motorist in a Lincoln sedan and hitting him with their skateboards in the Castro district of the city, near 19th and Dolores streets, on Saturday, and then robbing him of his car.

The thieves drove off, but crashed one block away on the other side of Dolores Park – plummeting 50 feet down a series of steps and through steep wooded hillsides, taking trees with the car as it flipped and landed on its roof.

At least four people were seen escaping from the car and running off. Other than Nelson and Bonham, no other arrests were made.

In March, Bonham was released from custody following an incident. A condition of her release was that she was not allowed to contact Nelson, reports The San Francisco Standard.

