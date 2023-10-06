San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins is sued by former investigator in her office after she ‘painted him as dishonest’ after she dropped charges against cop for fatally shooting carjacking suspect

A former investigator from the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office has filed a federal lawsuit Monday against DA Brooke Jenkins and the city and county of San Francisco.

Jack Friedman is seeking damages for ‘malicious and oppressive’ conduct from Jenkins, his former boss.

The lawsuit stems from a decision made by former District Attorney Chesa Boudin to charge Officer Christopher Samayoa for the 2017 fatal shooting of Keita O’Neil, the first time a San Francisco officer had been charged with on-duty homicide.

After Jenkins took office, she dropped the charges, claiming political motivation and eventually fired Friedman. State Attorney General Rob Bonta also cleared Samayoa.

Friedman alleges that his right to free speech was violated, and he faced retaliation – claiming Jenkins used him as a scapegoat in the dismissal of a historic homicide case against a the San Francisco police officer this year.

READ MORE