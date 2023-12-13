San Francisco D.A.: Jailing Suspects Has Worked with Theft, But We Can’t Do it with Drug

On Tuesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Dan Abrams Live,” San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins stated that keeping repeat thieves behind bars is helping with retail crime, but there hasn’t been an improvement in keeping drug dealing suspects behind bars.

Host Dan Abrams asked, “So, you had said to me in October that you were having a tough time keeping suspects behind bars. Has that improved?”

Jenkins responded, “That hasn’t necessarily improved in drug dealing cases, but it has improved with respect to property crime. Certainly, when we can demonstrate that someone is a prolific thief and somebody who’s working with an organized sort of theft crew to commit these acts.”

READ MORE